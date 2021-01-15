Railways allows e-catering facility at selected stations

By IANS|   Published: 15th January 2021 11:34 pm IST
Railways allows e-catering facility at selected stations

New Delhi, Jan 15 : The Indian Railways on Friday allowed e-catering services to resume at selected railway stations.

In a statement, the Railway Mnistry said that it will be subject to compliance of all the guidlines on health and safety matters issued by Central and state governments and other authorised agencies under them.

The ministry said that it may noted that IRCTC had written to the Railway Board for the resumption of e catering at selected railway stations.

“IRCTC will have to review the situation now and permit theA resumption of e-catering services depending upon the feasibility, availability of staff and local restrictions etc,” it said.

READ:  London zookeepers turn to storytelling

The e-catering services had been suspended as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 15th January 2021 11:34 pm IST
Back to top button