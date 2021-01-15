Railways allows e-catering facility at selected stations

New Delhi, Jan 15 : The Indian Railways on Friday allowed e-catering services to resume at selected railway stations.

In a statement, the Railway Mnistry said that it will be subject to compliance of all the guidlines on health and safety matters issued by Central and state governments and other authorised agencies under them.

The ministry said that it may noted that IRCTC had written to the Railway Board for the resumption of e catering at selected railway stations.

“IRCTC will have to review the situation now and permit theA resumption of e-catering services depending upon the feasibility, availability of staff and local restrictions etc,” it said.

The e-catering services had been suspended as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

