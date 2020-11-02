Railways cancels 3 trains, diverts 29 others due to Gurjar agitation

News Desk 1Updated: 2nd November 2020 2:27 pm IST
New Delhi, Nov 2 : In view of the Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan, the Railways has cancelled three trains and diverted 29 trains.

According to ministry officials, Kota-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Dehradun-Kota and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kota trains have been cancelled.

Hundreds of protesters from the Gurjar community have blocked railway tracks in Rajasthan to demand reservation in jobs and educational institutions. Due to the protest, trains on the Delhi-Mumbai route have been stopped.

