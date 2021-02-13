Railways freight revenue surges to Rs 98K cr

New Delhi, Feb 13 : For the first time post the Covid-19 pandemic, the cumulative freight revenue of Indian Railways has surged past last year’s levels to Rs 98,068.45 crore, as compared to Rs 97,342.14 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Railway Ministry said that on a month-on-month basis as well, the Railways has overtaken last year’s freight revenue figures in the first 12 days of February by 5 per cent.

The ministry said that on a monthly basis, the freight revenue has surged Rs 206 crore in February 2021 compared to the corresponding period of February last year.

It said that as per the estimates, Railways’ freight revenue stood at Rs 4,571 crore for the first 12 days of February as compared to Rs 4,365 crore for the same period in the last financial year.

It said that incidentally loading is also ahead by almost 8 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

“Railways has achieved this turnaround due to an extraordinary set of new initiatives being taken in improving business development, incentives, speed and customisation,” the Railways said.

It also said that freight loading has been showing higher figures since August 21 last year as compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

“This is for the first time post Covid lockdown that freight revenue for the month is showing higher estimates as compared to the same period last year,” it said.

The Railways added that higher freight revenue for the month is a great signal of an all round economic recovery that is sweeping the country and speaks volumes about the new management initiatives being taken in Rrailways to boost business and further improve freight operations.

