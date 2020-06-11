Railways to provide corona care centers to state authorities

Hyderabad: Indian Railways is making an all-out effort to supplement the health care efforts of the Government of India. Hence, trains comprising of 10 coaches, with patient capacity of 16 per coach, have been converted into COVID-19 care centers.

These coaches can be used in areas where the state has exhausted the facilities and needs to augment capacities for the isolation of both the suspect and confirmed corona cases. These facilities are a part of the integrated COVID-19 plan developed by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) and NITI Ayog.

Zonal Railways have converted these coaches for quarantine facility. They can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the COVID centers as per the MOHFW guidelines.

A total of 5,231 coaches were to be modified to be used as coronavirus care centers. UP has finalised 24 stations. Indian Railways has kept 158 stations ready with watering and charging facilities while 58 stations have watering facilities.

As per the MOHFW guidelines, a few state governments have sent the requisition to Indian Railways. The Railways have allocated these coaches to the state and unreserved ticketing system.

UP has finalised 24 stations for deployment. For Telangana, the stations deployed are Secunderabad, Kachiguda and Adilabad. 10 coaches have been requisitioned in Delhi.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.