Railways to enhance user personalisation of e-ticketing site: Goyal

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that the national transporter is working to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of its e-ticketing website along with enhanced features and simple design.

Earlier in the day, Goyal reviewed the upgradation being done on the e-ticketing system.

The minister sought that the e-ticketing website should provide holistic convenience to the passengers for thier train journey.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing website of the Railways, provides the facility of online passenger reservation in the trains being run by the national transporter touching the lives of most citizens for their train travel needs.

According to railway officials, since 2014, a new emphasis is being laid on improving the public experience in booking tickets as well as travelling convenience.

The minister said the IRCTC website remains the first contact point of travelling citizens with the Railways and that the experience must be friendly and convenient.

“Under the new ‘Digital India’, more and more people are now moving towards booking tickets online rather than going to the reservation counters and therefore, the IRCTC website needs to double its efforts to constantly upgrade itself,” he said.

The officials of the Railway board, the IRCTC and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) assured Goyal that all possible efforts would be made to further improve the functioning of the website.

