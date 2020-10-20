Railways to run more special trains from Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 20 : The Railways would operate more special trains from Bengaluru and other cities in Karnataka to Chennai, Hyderabad, Howrah and other cities to enable passengers travel during the festival season, an official said on Tuesday.

“An air-conditioned double-decker superfast special express will run from Bengaluru to Chennai daily from Wednesday,” a South Western Railway (SWR) zone official said in a statement.

Another double-decker superfast express will operate daily from Chennai to Bengaluru from Wednesday.

“The trains will have 10 coaches, including 8 chair cars and 2 luggage-cum-brake-vans with generator in both directions,” said the official.

All special trains will have reserved coaches. Hand sanitisation, thermal screening, social distancing, wearing masks and other health protocols will be mandatory for all passengers and railway staff.

“In addition, five pairs of superfast special trains will be operated between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from October 23 to December 2 to facilitate people travel for Dasara and Diwali festivals,” said the official.

Of the five pairs, two pairs will be run daily between Bengaluru and Chennai and one daily between Bengaluru and Kanyakumari.

The trains will have AC and sleeper coaches. A complete AC superfast express will also be run between Bengaluru and Chennai from October 23 daily except Tuesdays till further notice.

The full AC train will have 16 coaches, including 2 executive chair car and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans.

A special train between Mysuru and Mayiladuturai in Tamil Nadu via Bengaluru will be run daily from October 25 to December 1 on both directions.

Another special train between Mysuru to Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu via Bengaluru will be run from October 23 to December 1 in both the directions.

A daily superfast express will be run between Mysuru and Kachiguda in Hyderabad via Bengaluru from October 23 to December 2.

A daily superfast express will be operated between Yesvantpur in Bengaluru northern suburb and Howrah for Dasara, Diwali and Chhath puja from October 24 to December 2.

Likewise, a daily special train between Hubballi in Karnataka and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh will be run from Wednesday to November 30.

A daily express between Yesvantpur and Kannur in Kerala will be run from Wednesday to November 30.

In a related development, platform ticket fare has been increased to Rs 50 from Rs 10 in many stations in the SWR to restrict entry of non-passengers to ensure social distancing and prevent crowding from Wednesday to November 10.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.