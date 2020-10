New Delhi: Minister of RailwaysPiyush Goyal on Tuesday said that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from October 21.]

“I am happy to announce that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from 21 October between 11 am and 3 pm and after 7 pm. We were always ready and with the receipt of a letter from Maharashtra Govt today, we have allowed this travel,” Goyal said in a tweet.

Source: ANI