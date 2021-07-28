Rain garden at Begumpet Nala turns out to be spectacular

Hyderabad: After the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) took up a beautification project by constructing a rain garden underneath the Begumpet flyover, the Nala now looks stunningly beautiful with a new lease of life.

In this context, rain garden photos were tweeted on Wednesday by Arvind Kumar, principal secretary, municipal administration and urban development (MAUD).

Aravind Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “Raingarden at nala near Begumpet flyover done by @HMDA_Gov .. it’s completed & we have put up night lighting too @KTRTRS.”

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has built a rain garden on this trembling canal as per the vision of municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao to create beautifully landscaped open streams.

The rain garden is being created for a more natural flow of storm water to allow it to soak into the ground.

HMDA has taken up similar projects at different places in the city.

Rain Garden project underneath Begumpet flyover at the intersection of Kukatpally and Yousufguda nalas. It stretches over 5 acres and runs into 400 meters. The estimated cost of the project is 1.90 crore.