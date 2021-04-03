Rain, heat wave conditions forecast for Andhra Pradesh



Amaravati: The Met department forecast rain and heat wave conditions at several places in Andhra Pradesh over the next four days.

“Thunderstorm with gusty winds of speeds up to 40-50 km per hour along with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh AP and Yanam,” said a Met official about weather conditions on Saturday and the next two days.

Thunderstorms have been forecast because of a cyclonic circulation lying over Andhra Pradesh coast and neighbourhood at 2.1 km above mean sea level.

“The trough from Odisha to north interior Karnataka has become less marked. However, the cyclonic circulation embedded in that over south Odisha and neighbourhood now lies over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level,” said the official.

Meanwhile, with the summer season firmly setting in place, the southern state is witnessing scorching daytime temperatures.

According to the Met department, heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over most places in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday.

Likewise, severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over many places in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore in these two days.

Similar conditions have been forecast for isolated pockets in Chittoor district.

Isolated pockets of Nellore and Prakasam districts in south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) are also likely to witness heat wave conditions from Monday to Wednesday.

Many people in Andhra are avoiding to venture out during afternoon time to protect themselves from the furnace-like sun.