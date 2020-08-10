Rain-hit K’taka seeks Rs 4k cr relief aid from PM

Bengaluru, Aug 11 : The Karnataka government has appealed for a special financial aid of Rs 4,000 crore from the Central government to fund its flood relief and rehabilitation measures, a minister said on Monday.

“According to the initial assessment, the state has suffered a loss of Rs 4,000 crore. A proper survey will be carried out later,” said Home Minister Basavaraj S. Bommai.

Bommai and Revenue Minister R. Ashok made this appeal in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was undergoing treatment for Covid, his cabinet colleagues chipped in for him in Modi’s flood review meeting.

Additionally, the state has also asked for the second installment of Rs 395 crore to reinforce the State Disaster Response Fund to meet the immediate relief measures.

Bommai and Ashok made these requests during the meeting conducted by Modi.

The ministers told the Prime Minister that 885 villages spread over the seven districts of Raichur, Belagavi, Kodagu, Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga, Haveri and Hassan have been affected by the floods.

Likewise, in an effort to handle emergencies more efficiently, Bommai said four more National Disaster Response Teams (NDRF) have been sought for the state.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.