Rain lashes Hyderabad, more expected in next 72 hours

Hyderabad: Several parts of the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday afternoon, leading to water-logging and traffic jams.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), as of 4 pm, Falaknuma recorded the highest rainfall of 88.5 mm, followed by Malalpet 54.8 mm, Rajendra Nagar 50.8 mm and Santoshnagar 46.3 mm. The lowest rainfall recorded at Mehdipatnam 2.8 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday also issued a three-day rainfall warning for the state of Telangana from September 21 to September 23.

The department warned that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at places with heavy rain at isolated places for next three days.



Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 31 degree to 34 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 21 degree to 24 degree Celsius.

In a separate bulletin, TSDPS said during the last 24 hours in the state, highest rainfall of 99.4 mm recorded at Gudur, Mahabubabad district, highest maximum temperature of 37.4 degree Celsius recorded at Nagula Vancha, Khammam district and lowest minimum temperature of 21.3 degree Celsius recorded at Kethireddipalli, Rangareddy district.



During the last 24 hours in GHMC, highest rainfall of 30.0 mm was recorded at Kukatpally (circle no 23, Kukatpally), highest maximum temperature of 33.8 degree Celsius recorded at Ganaanka Bhavan (circle no 17, Khairatabad) and lowest minimum temperature of 21.7 degree Celsius recorded at Madhapur (circle no 20, Serligampalli).

Meanwhile, many netizens took to twitter and shared some of the videos related to the rain in city.