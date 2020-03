Hyderabad: Heavy rain lashes parts of the city on Thursday afternoon.

Hailstorms with moderate rainfall reported in some areas of Secunderabad.

Many parts of Hyderabad including Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Nampally, Abids, ECIL, Nacharam, Secunderabad, Charminar had witnessed the rainfall.

Heavy rains over various parts of the city. DRF teams on alert. Citizens may stay indoors unless unavoidable. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @bonthurammohan pic.twitter.com/fsuUH3bRSM — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) March 19, 2020

Source: Siasat News

