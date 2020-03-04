Rain, snow expected in J&K from March 5

A+ A-

Sringar: Moderate rain and snow is expected in Jammu & Kashmir and scattered places of Ladakh region from March 5 to 7, the local Met office here said on Tuesday.

According to the IMD statement, light rain and snow would commence at a few places of Kashmir Division on March 5 morning and thereafter in intensity and distribution with its main activity on March 6 and 7.

The statement also said that there is possibility of thunderstorm, hail and gusty winds at 30 to 40 kmph in the plains of Jammu Division and few places of Kashmir Division during the period.

“Kashmir will witness another spell of cold and wet weather from March 5 to 7,” Director MET Kashmir Sonam Lotus told IANS.

This year, the winter has been extremely harsh with several rounds of snow. The 40-day long Chillai-Kalan was particularly severe with heavy snow and plummeting temperatures across J&K.