Rain, storm hit traffic movement between Noida and Delhi

Noida: Heavy rain and storm lashed Noida and Greater Noida Wednesday evening, uprooting trees, damaging vehicles and bringing down billboards that blocked key roads, including those leading to Delhi.

Traffic snarls were reported on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Highway as well as on the Kalindi Kunj Road from here due to trees and billboards falling on the roads, while similar scenes were witnessed along routes to Greater Noida.

The fallen billboards and trees were cleared off the roads later in the night and normal traffic movement restored, Noida Authority officials said.

Pictures of the weather fury surfaced on social media soon after the rain and storm ended around 5.45 pm, with law-enforcement agencies urging people to take caution.

“Traffic has been disrupted due to felling of trees on the Kalindi Kunj road going from Delhi to Noida, Please be patient. Use an alternate route,” the Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police tweeted.

A hoarding fell on the road in Sector 20 police station area due to the heavy storm which disrupted traffic movement, a police official said.

No loss of life was reported immediately, the police said.

“The rain and the storm started around 5.15 pm and continued for 20-25 minutes. At one point in time, it seemed catastrophic. Trees in my neighbourhood got uprooted and planters kept in the open in my home got destroyed. At least three cars and house also got damaged in my neighbourhood. Thankfully there has been no report as yet of injury to anyone,” Karan Kalia, a lawyer who lives in Noida’s Sector 41, said.

“All major roads in Noida, including DND Expressway, Noida-Kalindi Kunj connector & Yamuna Expressway were cleared of fallen trees, hoardings, road signages within a couple of hours of the storm,” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari tweeted in the night.

She added that work was underway to clear fallen trees from other areas.

Eaelier, several people took to Twitter to share their experiences and complained of the traffic pile-up on the route leading to DND. PTI KIS

Source: PTI

