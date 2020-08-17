Raina reveals the reason behind retiring with Dhoni on Independence Day

Breaking the hearts of the millions, cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced their retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15.

Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina revealed the reason behind retiring from the cricket. Speaking to the media, Raina said he and his captain decided to bid adieu together on Independence Day because their jersey numbers (no.7 for Dhoni; no.3 for Raina) together make the number 73.

India completed 73 years of independence on August 15 this year.

He also added that both of them have made up minds before to retire on this particular day.

“Dhoni’s jersey the number is 7 and mine is 3—put it together and it makes 73. And on August 15, India completed 73 years of independence, so there couldn’t have been a better day,” Raina said.

Raina had announced his retirement to the public on his Instagram on Saturday. But he officially informed the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) a day later on Sunday. However, Dhoni had informed the BCCI before announcing the retirement to the public.

The former India captain and Raina are currently in Chennai training for the Indian Premier League, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates this year from September 19. The IPL finals will be played on November 10.