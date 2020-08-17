Rains in Hyderabad, DRF staff Monsoon Emergency wings in action to clear roads

Hyderabad: Heavy rains over the last three days have affected several parts of the city, including the outskirts and rural areas in Hyderabad’s surrounding areas, many of which have been flooded with water.

Due to heavy rains, trees were also uprooted in several areas. Following alerts, Disaster Response Force (DRF) tams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) rushed to the spot and are still clearing fallen trees and branches that collapsed on power lines in different areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) have given a warning for more heavy rains over the next three days and the civic body has also informed that more than 500 buildings are in a “vulnerable” or dilapidated situation.

Streets in areas like Tarnaka, Secunderabad, Malakpet and others have been flooded with water due to continuous rains. GHMC teams reached those to clear the water-logging and its monsoon emergency wing has also been clearing floating material and accumulated garbage in Nalas across the city. The teams also removed compound walls which fell due to heavy rains.

In the Malakpet circle, the monsoon emergency wing also dismantled old dilapidated walls and houses. The Town Planning Section has also issued caution notices to the owners and the inmates of such buildings to vacate as those are likely to collapse at any moment.