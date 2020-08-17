Rains in Hyderabad, DRF staff Monsoon Emergency wings in action to clear roads

GHMC ask residents living in dilapidated houses to vacate immediately

By Mohammed Hussain Published: 17th August 2020 7:09 pm IST
Rains in Hyderabad, DRF staff Monsoon Emergency wings in action to clear roads

Hyderabad: Heavy rains over the last three days have affected several parts of the city, including the outskirts and rural areas in Hyderabad’s surrounding areas, many of which have been flooded with water. 

Due to heavy rains, trees were also uprooted in several areas. Following alerts, Disaster Response Force (DRF) tams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) rushed to the spot and are still clearing fallen trees and branches that collapsed on power lines in different areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) have given a warning for more heavy rains over the next three days and the civic body has also informed that more than 500 buildings are in a “vulnerable” or dilapidated situation.

READ:  7,200 new public toilets to be constructed by GHMC

Streets in areas like Tarnaka, Secunderabad, Malakpet and others have been flooded with water due to continuous rains. GHMC teams reached those to clear the water-logging and its monsoon emergency wing has also been clearing floating material and accumulated garbage in Nalas across the city. The teams also removed compound walls which fell due to heavy rains.

In the Malakpet circle, the monsoon emergency wing also dismantled old dilapidated walls and houses. The Town Planning Section has also issued caution notices to the owners and the inmates of such buildings to vacate as those are likely to collapse at any moment.

READ:  Heavy rains lash parts of Telangana
Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close