Rains lash Hyderabad, more showers likely in coming days

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad have been witnessing continuous showers along with thunderstorm since Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the state will see a thunderstorm and rain today evening as well.

The city on Thursday witnessed heavy rains which continued till Friday morning and saw slight rains post noon, which lead to a sudden dip in temperatures. The power supply was also disconnected in some areas.

Several parts of Hyderabad received moderate to heavy rains on Friday. (Photo: Minhaj Adnan)

According to the Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSPDS), rains accompanied by thunderstorms will lash parts of the state in the next 48 hours.

TSDPS also stated that the lowest minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 14 degree Celsius to 17 degree Celsius until February 20 in many districts, while the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 31 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius.

On Saturday too, Hyderabad and neighbouring areas are likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers.



