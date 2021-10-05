Rains lash Hyderabad; showers to continue for next three days

Hyderabad: Moderate rains lashed Hyderabad on Tuesday evening with the downpour continuing in several parts of the city. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at a few places for the next three days in the city.

In GHMC during the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 29.4 mm was recorded at Ramachandrapuram & Patancheruvu.

In Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 34.7 degree Celcius was recorded at Asifnagar and the lowest Minimum temperature of 22.1 degree Celcius was recorded at R.C Puram.

The maximum temperatures in the city are expected to be in the range of 31-degree Celcius to 33 degrees Celcius, while the minimum temperatures are in the range of 21 degree Celcius to 23 degree Celcius.

In Telangana highest maximum temperature of 37.1-degree Celcius was recorded in Khammam and the lowest Minimum temperature of 20.6 degree Celcius was recorded in Vikarabad.