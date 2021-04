Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast rains in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas in the evening and night with lightining and thunderstorms. The city’s temperature will be between 25-38 Celsius.

Yesterday, thunderstorms were recorded in Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Yadadri and Nagarkurnool districts respectively. Marriguda in Nalgonda district recorded the highest rainfall with 4cms.

Highest temperatue of 41.6 celsius was recorded in Medak district.