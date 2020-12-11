Raj govt sets up 4-member panel to probe newborns’ deaths

Jaipur, Dec 11 : Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Friday constituted a four-member committee to investigate the death of at least nine infants/newborns at JK Lone Mother and Child Hospital in Kota.

Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galriya issued the orders in this regard.

The committee will submit its report to the state government in three working days.

The committee includes Medical Education Commissioner Shivangi Swarnkar; Director, RCH Dr Lakshman Singh Ola; Additional Principal and Senior Professor, Paediatrics Department, Dr Amarjeet Mehta; and Additional Principal and Senior Professor, Paediatrics (Medicine), SMS Medical College, Dr Rambabu Sharma.

Dr Raghu Sharma said that the panel will immediately visit Kota to investigate every case of infant death and also look into overall arrangements at JK Lone Hospital, like requirement and availability of medical staff, availability of medical equipment and medicines etc and prepare its report.

The Minister also directed all medical colleges’ Principals to take special care of treatment of newborns across Rajasthan.

After getting information about the death of nine infants since Wednesday night, Dr Sharma had asked the Kota Medical College Principal for a report immediately.

The hospital’s Medical Superintendent in his report said that nine infants brought there for treatment died between December 9 and 10. The report claimed that out of nine infants, three were brought dead to hospital, while three died of congenital diseases. Three others were cot death cases.

The Minister also issued strict warning to hospital administrations to ensure proper care of newborns and strict action in case of any negligence.

Meanwhile, BJP state President Satish Poonia termed the deaths as unfortunate.

In his tweet, he tagged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said: “Bad luck @INCIndia of @ashokgehlot51. It’s the height of the government’s insensitivity. Nine newborns died in Kota’s government hospital. Last year, 107 kids died in 35 days. Despite this, the government did not wake up. Wake up government, wake up or else run away,” he said.

