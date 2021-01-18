Raj govt slashes RT-PCR test cost to Rs 500

Jaipur, Jan 18 : Looking at the sharp fall in Covid cases in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday issued orders to lift the night curfew clamped in 13 districts and announced that RT-PCR tests will now cost Rs 500 instead of the earlier Rs 800.

The night curfew was imposed in 13 districts namely Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, Sikar, Ajmer, Alwar, Shriganganagar and Udaipur, looking at sharp spike in Covid cases after Diwali.

Under the norms of night curfew, it was mandatory to shut down all shops and restaurants by 7 pm. The curfew was imposed from 8 pm to 6 am.

Initially, the night curfew was imposed in eight districts post Diwali which was increased to 13 districts after the Covid numbers witnessed a sudden spike. Many trading associations were pressing for the lifting of the curfew.

“In the Covid-19 review meeting, it has been decided to end the night curfew in the state and give some relaxations in a phased manner. However, it will be necessary to follow health protocols otherwise the infection rate may increase,” Gehlot said in a tweet.

On Monday, the state reported 213 Covid cases and three deaths, which were recorded in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. Out of the 213 cases, Kota reported 41 cases, followed by Jaipur (23) and Jodhpur (22).

Churu, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi didn’t report any fresh case.

