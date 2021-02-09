Raj Kapoor’s younger son, actor Rajiv Kapoor passes away

Mumbai: Raj Kapoor’s younger son and Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last on Tuesday morning at the age of 58. The news was confirmed by his sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a photo of Rajiv Kapoor and wrote, “RIP 🙏.” The actor reportedly died due to cardiac arrest.

An official statement from the family is still awaited.

#KareenaKapoorKhan and #KarismaKapoor leave for their uncle late #RajivKapoor residence with their mother #BabitaKapoor. The veteran actor passed away today at the age of 58.



Our condolences go out to the family. pic.twitter.com/xZSm8RYp2Q — Filmfare (@filmfare) February 9, 2021

Sisters, #KareenaKapoorKhan and #KarismaKapoor get clicked in Bandra. Their uncle, Rajiv Kapoor passed away today, may his soul rest in peace. 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wjNYGRsEWg — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) February 9, 2021

Rajiv Kapoor was the brother of late Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. He appeared in many movies like Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mera Saathi and Hum To Chale Pardes among others. He was last seen in 1990 release Zimmedaar in 1990 after which he turned to producing and directing.

He was all set to make a return to movies after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Toolsidas Junior which was announced in December 2020 with Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.