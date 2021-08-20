‘Raj Kundra destroyed Shilpa Shetty’s career’, say netizens

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty has finally returned to work as she made a comeback on the reality shown Super Dancer 4 set after being away for three weeks. The Hungama 2 actor took break after husband Raj Kundra got arrested for his alleged involvement in porn apps case.

Shilpa Shetty is one of the show’s three judges, the other two being film director Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur. A video of Shilpa walking into the set is surfacing on social media. Fans have been lauding her courage to get back to work and showered her with ‘stay strong’ messages. Some even noticed awkwardness and sadness on Shilpa’s face and blamed Raj Kundra for it.

One user ommented, “That awkwardness on her face..” Another wrote, “thank god media is not asking any questions peace it is”. “Why is she not laughing today?” a user noted.

Another said, “Raj Kundra destroyed shilpa shetty career”

Super Dancer – Chapter 4 airs on Sony Entertainment Television on every Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for his alleged role in creating and distributing adult content via mobile apps. He is currently in judicial custody. While Shilpa Shetty has refused to comment on Kundra’s arrest, in a social media post she said that media’s invasion of her privacy has caused distress to her and her family.