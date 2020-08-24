Raja Singh accepts Hyderabad-origin US citizen’s immunity building kit

Hyderabad: Raja Singh, BJP MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly Constituency accepted the COVID immunity building kit developed by Hyderabad-origin, US citizen, Mr. Mukarram.

Mukarram said that he is thankful to the MLA for recognizing the benefits of COVID immunity building kit and taking the responsibility to distribute in Goshamahal constituency to the needy people irrespective of caste, creed, religion, race and ethnic background.He is thankful to everyone who took the responsibility of distributing natural remedy in the area.

He also spoke to the MLA on telephone.