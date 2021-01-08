Raja Singh demands state animal status for Cow

Hyderabad: BJP floor leader T. Raja Singh today demanded the state government to declare cow as a State animal. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering of activists of Yuva Tulasi foundation at LB Nagar cross roads.

The organization held a Go Sadak Bandh protest program at the cross roads demanding the declaration of the cow as the state animal.

Speaking on the occasion he said that he was making the demand to the state government as a Hindu. He warned the state government that he would intensify their agitation program if the state government failed to fulfill their demand.

He alleged that the police had arrested them and prevented them from the holding the protest program. He said that neighbouring Karnataka government had already declared the cow as the state animal