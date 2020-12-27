Raja Singh levels allegations against Srisailam MLA over Muslims in temple town

Hyderabad: Raja Singh, BJP MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly constituency levelled allegations against Srisailam MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy over Muslims in the temple town.

According to the Deccan Chronicle report, the BJP MLA alleged that Silpa is supporting Muslims in the town. He also said that Muslims monopolized all contracts and shops in the town.

Goshala cows

The BJP MLA further alleged that Goshala cows are being slaughtered in the town.

Continuing his allegations, he said that a contractor by name Razaq who is a close aide of Silpa is controlling the Srisailam temple.

Silpa rejects allegations

Rejecting the allegations, Silpa said that they are baseless. The Srisailam MLA also said that he is ready for a debate after Sankranti.

The allegations are intended to provoke a section of society, he added.

He further said that he is ready to tender resignation if the BJP MLA proves the allegations.

Muslims in the town

Speaking about the Muslims in the temple town, he said that they are living here for ages.

An official said that as per the Endowments Act, no non-Hindus are allowed to reside in temple towns. However, the Muslims who are living in the town for ages have approached the court and matter is pending, DC reported.