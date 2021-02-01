Raja Singh slams TRS leaders

By Mohd Aslam Hussain|   Published: 1st February 2021 8:33 pm IST

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T. Raja Singh today slammed rival TRS party leaders . He said that their party activists had expressed their protest program over the comments of MLA of the state from parakal assembly constituency Challa Dharma

reddy . He alleged that state ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and KTR were making provocative statements against their party leaders. He asked the two ministers if they were trying to arrest the devotees of Ram and keep them behind bars. He said that they would also teach a befitting lesson to the TRS leaders in the days to come.

Source: NSS

