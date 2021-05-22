Rajamouli’s RRR earns whopping Rs 325 crores already, how?

Mumbai: One of the highly-anticipated upcoming Tollywood movie RRR is already on its road to success as it is raking in good business ahead of the release. According to reports, the SS Rajamouli’s directorial has been sold to an OTT platform for a whopping price.

Going by the reports, RRR has been acquired by Zee 5 for price of Rs 325 crore in all languages i.e., Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

A source close to the project informed Pinkvilla, “Bahubali was a smash hit on all mediums – theatrical, television, digital – and the trade is expecting the same from RRR too. The makers have sold the post release satellite and digital rights (All Languages) of RRR to Zee Group for a humongous sum in the range of Rs 325 crore, thereby making it the biggest post release deal of all time. The satellite and digital rights have been transferred by Jayatilal Gada to Zee Group.”

Earlier, there was a huge buzz in the industry that the periodic drama is looking for direct digital route, owing to the currect pandemic situation. However, the makers have refuted all the rumours and said the magum opus will have a grand theatrical release come October and only later hit OTT.

RRR features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film is set against the backdrop of the independence era. The period drama centres around the life of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. It is set to hit the screens on October 13, 2021.