Rajasthan Bandh: Grain mandis remain closed

Jaipur, Dec 8 : Rajasthan on Tuesday witnessed a strong impact of Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ organisations against the newly-enacted farm laws as the state Congress government had supported the call. Around 247 grain ‘mandis’ kept their operations suspended and truck movement also came to a grinding halt.

The mini-bus operators supported the bandh call however auto rickshaws, e-rickshaws and low floor buses were plying.

Farmer associations took out rallies in different places. State minister Pratap Singh Khachriyawas himself drove a tractor and ensured the shops were closed in the walled city of jaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s home turf Jodhpur witnessed a mixed response to the bandh as Vyapar Mahasangh here did not support the bandh call. However, mandis’ operations remain suspended.

A total of 7 lakh vehicles came to a grinding halt during this bandh call, said All India Motor Transport Congress state coordinator Gopal Singh Rathore. A total of 13,000 transport companies participated in the bandh call, he added.

Overall, all services in Jaipur except fuel stations, hospitals, medical shops, and other essential services remained closed.

The state’s largest fruit and vegetable market in Jaipur remained closed too. Apart from this, the Rajasthan Foods Trade Association had also called for the closure of all 247 grain markets in the state, supporting the Bharat Bandh.

Rajasthan DGP M.L. Lathar said that the bandh has been peaceful all across the state and no untoward incident was reported anywhere in the state.

“We had spoken in advance with farmers and traders associations to ensure peace is maintained as bandh date was announced well in advance,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.