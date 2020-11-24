Rajasthan CM advises PM to conduct RTPCR tests

Jaipur, Nov 24 : During the video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers of eight states on Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot advised the PM to check for coronavirus via the RTPCR test which is the most reliable in the world.

“RTPCR tests should be conducted throughout the country instead of the rapid antigen test. Only Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are two states where all tests have been done with this technique. Till date, 42 lakh tests have been done. The case positivity rate in the desert state is 5.8% which is quite better than the national average of 6.89%,” he informed.

The state government is working hard to bring it below 5 pc and the testing capacity has also been increased to 60,000 per day, Gehlot said.

He added that the desert state has been in the forefront in COVID management on different parameters.

“The state has been better on different fronts as compared to other states and the death rate due to COVID has been below 1 per cent.

“The present death rate in the state is .89% and the arrangements to make elaborate analysis of deaths reported due to COVID have been made right from the start,” he added.

The arrangement for oxygen supply has also been enhanced in the state and its supply has been strengthened till the community health centre level. Eventually, there will be more than the required supply of oxygen in the state, he said.

Gehlot informed Modi that Rajasthan during its first peak strengthened ICU, oxygen bed and ventilator capacity and that is why it is smartly managing the second peak situation.

The state took many steps such as imposing a ban on crackers, announcing a penalty for not wearing a mask, declaring night curfew, curbing big gatherings, bringing up Jan Aandolan, creating and strengthening hospital infrastructure such as oxygen generation plants, laying of oxygen pipelines, purchase of oxygen concentration plants, storage plants, increase in ICU and oxygen beds, Gehlot said.

–IANS

arc/bg