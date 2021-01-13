Rajasthan gets its supply of vaccines

Jaipur, Jan 13 : Supplies of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines to be administered in COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday safely reached Jaipur and Udaipur vaccine stores by air.

The first phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the state will start from January 16, in which health personnel working in the government and private health institutions will be administered vaccines.

Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said that a supply of total of 5,62,500 doses have been received in the state which includes 20,000 doses of Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited and 4,43,000 and 1,00,500 doses of Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

All these vaccines have been stored safely in full security and as per the technical standards. He said that the state has the capacity to safely store more than 3 crore vaccine doses.

Dr Sharma said that all necessary arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination have been done in the state and vaccination management is being reviewed at the level of the chief minister.

He said that people registered in COVIN online software will be vaccinated as per the prescribed guidelines of the Union Health Ministry.

