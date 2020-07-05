Rajasthan govt cancels UG, PG exams

By Qayam Published: July 05, 2020, 11:28 am IST

Jaipur: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rajasthan government has decided to cancel all graduation and Postgraduation examination for all the colleges, universities and technical education institutes for the academic year 2019-20.

The state government has decided to promote students to the successive class without examinations.

“The process to determine marks of the students and the promotion to the next class will be decided after examining the guidelines which will be issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD),” the state government said.

Source: ANI
