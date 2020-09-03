Rajasthan govt to provide transport for COVID-19 patients

Jaipur: Transportation facility will now be provided to critical COVID-19 patients in Rajasthan who have been discharged from State-level COVID hospital RUHS, or who require admission to COVID-care facilities.

“Necessary transportation arrangements will be ensured for patients who are in home isolation, or those who have been admitted in COVID Care Centres. Patients with very few symptoms or those found to be eligible for discharge after treatment from the State-level COVID Hospital RUHS will also be given this facility. Besides this, transportation arrangement will also be provided for patients admitted in divisional medical colleges in case of improvement,” a statement from the Rajasthan government said.

Detailed guidelines have been issued in this regard by the Health Department principal secretary Akhil Arora.

“Patients at RUHS who have seen a substantial improvement in their health condition could be discharged for home isolation or institutional quarantine by a two-member board which will be constituted by the SMS Medical College or the RUHS hospital,” the statement added.

The statement quoted the Chief Medical Health Officer of Jaipur, saying, “I will be informed about the transportation and isolation one day in advance.

This information will be given mandatorily to the patient or his/her attendant. I will send the patients to the home quarantine or institutional quarantine in Jaipur and the CMHO concerned for the other districts by looking at the condition of the patient’s house. Only one vehicle will be used for the entire journey of these patients.”

