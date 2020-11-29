Rajasthan: Goyal launches Digvada-Bandikui rail line

Jaipur, Nov 29 : Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday inaugurated the Digvada-Bandikui railway line in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Railway Minister said that between 2009 and 2014, the electrification of rail lines in Rajasthan was zero while since 2014, a total of 1,433 kms of railway tracks have been electrified under the Modi government. In fact, the development of railways under Congress tenure remained unseen.

He said that now 100 per cent rail lines from Delhi to Ajmer has been electrified. Now diesel trains will not run on this route, but only electric trains shall be running on this route. Eventually, passengers’ time will be saved.

Goyal further said that Rs 682 crore were invested for the railways before 2014 in Rajasthan every year. However, since 2014, investment of Rs 2,800 crore has been made. A total of 378 railway underpasses in Rajasthan have been built from 2014 to 2020. Also, over 30 flyovers have been built in Rajasthan soon after the BJP formed the government.

Goyal further added that efforts are being made via Railways for Atmanirbhar Bharat. Tea is being made available in ‘Kulhar’ at 400 railway stations across the country which is part of the campaign to make India self-reliant.

The minister also praised the efforts by Railways during coronavirus crisis as it ran trains even during the lockdown to help people during tough times.

