Rajasthan lawyer dies in accident at toll plaza in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: A lawyer from Rajasthan died when the car in which he was travelling rammed a truck parked by the roadside at Renikunta village, police said on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old lawyer, Rajesh Kumar, was travelling with another man in the taxi-cab from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad to a court here.

When they reached the toll plaza near Renikunta village, their car hit a stationary truck at a high speed resulting in the death of Rajesh Kumar at the site, police said.

The driver and the other person escaped with simple injuries, they said.

The body was shifted to the Karimnagar Government district headquarters hospital for autopsy.