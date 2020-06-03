Rajasthan records 102 fresh cases of COVID-19

Jaipur: Over 100 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the virus tally in the state to 9,475, officials said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 203.

There are 2,766 active cases of COVID-19, while 5,977 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, the officials said.

While 28 of the 102 new COVID-19 cases are from Jaipur, 18 are from Bharatpur, 13 from Nagaur, 10 from Jhalawar, three cases each from Baran, Dungarpur, Kota and Rajsamand.

Two cases each of the novel coronavirus have been reported from Karauli and Sirohi and one case each from Churu and Dholpur.

The addresses of two other patients is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Source: PTI

