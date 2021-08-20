Rajasthan records 14 COVID-19 cases, no death

By Neha|   Published: 20th August 2021 8:39 pm IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan on Friday recorded 14 coronavirus cases, taking the number of infections to 9,53,995, officials said, adding no new death was reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll stands at 8,954.

Of the fresh cases, four each were reported from Udaipur and Sawaimadhopur, followed by Alwar where three persons were tested positive.

Bhilwara, Bikaner and Jaipur recorded one case each.

The number of active cases in the state at present is 155.

A total of 9,44,886 people have recovered from the infection.

