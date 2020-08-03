Rajasthan reports 565 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Posted By Qayam Published: 3rd August 2020 12:32 pm IST
coronavirus-COVID-19

Jaipur: A total of 565 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Rajasthan, as of Monday morning.

This took the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 44,975, according to the data released by the State Health Department on Monday.

The data released also said that nine deaths were reported.

The total COVID-19 cases in India, now stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated, and 38,135 deaths,” said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close