Rajasthan reports 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 91 cases of the coronavirus on Friday, pushing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 16,387, the official data showed.

Also, one person died in Jodhpur due to COVID-19 on Friday, the data showed.

Of the fresh cases, Kota reported the maximum 23 cases and Bharatpur 17.

Karauli, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu reported 13, 15 and 7 cases respectively.

Pali, Sirohi reported five cases each, Dausa four and Ajmer and Bundi one each.

Of the total cases, 12,935 have recovered and 12,658 have been discharged. There are 3,072 active cases in the state now.

The death toll in the state is now 380, according to the data

Source: PTI