News Desk 1Published: 9th October 2020 9:55 pm IST
Rajasthan restrict Delhi to 184/8

Sharjah, Oct 9 : Jofra Archer (3/24) led the way as Rajasthan Royals (RR) restricted Delhi Capitals (DC) to 184/8 in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

It was the first time this season that a team batting first in Sharjah did not score more than 200 runs.

RR managed to dismiss DC’s dangerous top order within the powerplay. Rishabh Pant (5) was run out after a bizarre mix-up with Marcus Stoinis (39) following which the latter combined with Shimron Hetmyer (45) to provide an impetus to the DC innings.

Hetmyer ended up being the highest scorer for DC, hitting five sixes and a four before falling to Kartik Tyagi (1/35) five runs short of his half-century.

Brief scores: DC 184/8 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 45, Marcus Stoinis 39; Jofra Archer 3/24)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

