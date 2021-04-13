Rajasthan sees highest Covid-19 spike with 5,528 cases, 28 deaths

Jaipur: Rajasthan on Tuesday saw a new high of 5,528 Covid cases, out of which the highest number was registered in Jaipur, at 989.

This is the third day when the Covid tally crossed the 5,000 mark, taking the state’s active cases to 40,690.

The toll on Tuesday was also the highest till date, with 28 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Looking at the rising cases in Jaipur, District Collector Antar Singh Nehra called a meeting of religious leaders and requested them to close religious places till April 30, but there was no consensus as most of them were not in favour of such a step. However, they were okay with idea of fresh guidelines for devotees.

Jodhpur registered 770 cases, Udaipur followed at 729, Kota had 616, Ajmer 239, Pali had 206 and Dungarpur 201. The Covid tally crossed the 100 mark in small towns including Alwar, Tonk, Sirohi, Rajsamand etc too.

Health officials said 161 Covid-related deaths have been registered so far this month.