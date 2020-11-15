Rajasthan: Two killed, three injured in accident

MansoorPublished: 15th November 2020 4:46 pm IST

Jaipur: Two brothers were killed and three others injured after their car overturned in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Sunday.

The accident took place in Bhusawar. The victims, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were on their way to Dausa’s Mehandipur Balaji Temple, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vipin (31) and his brother Kuldeep (32).

Their bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem while the injured are being treated at a government hospital of Bharatpur.

Source: PTI

