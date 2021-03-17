Rajasthan: Woman admitted in hospital ICU sexually assaulted, male nurse held

Published: 17th March 2021

Jaipur: A woman admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Jaipur has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a male nurse, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested on rape charges on Tuesday evening on the complaint of the victim’s husband, they said.

“The woman was admitted to the ICU where the accused committed the crime on Monday night. The victim was in a semi-conscious state and she resisted as much she could,” DCP West, Pradeep Mohan Sharma said.

Next morning, when her husband met her, she informed him about the incident by writing on a paper following which he lodged a complaint with the police.

