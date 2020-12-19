Rajesh Shringarpore on the perks of playing a historical role

Mumbai, Dec 19 : Actor Rajesh Shringarpore, who plays Malhar Rao Holkar in the upcoming television historical drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai, says he went through extensive training to prepare for the character.

“To essay a character like Malhar Rao Holkar, one has to keep a lot of things in mind — especially the posture, the body language and diction. It was critical for me to undertake training in horseriding and sword fighting, which are both physically challenging but rewarding, too,” he said.

The training regimes helped him physically, too. “Horseriding helped me build my core muscles in addition to back and chest muscles. Swords aided my posture and balance. I’ve been training since the last one month and I am happy with the results,” the actor added.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on the story of the legendary Ahilyabai Holkar, who defied all odds and battled societal norms in the 18th century with the support of her father-in-law Malhar Rao.

The show airs from January 4 on Sony Entertainment Television.

