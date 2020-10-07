Rajeshwar Rao appointed RBI Deputy Governor

By News Desk 1Published: 7th October 2020 11:04 pm IST
New Delhi, Oct 7 : The Centre on Wednesday appointed M. Rajeshwar Rao as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Rao is currently an Executive Director with the central bank.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of M. Rajeshwar Rao, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India to the post of Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India,” said a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The post was lying vacant for over six months after N.S. Vishwanathan retired on March 31.

