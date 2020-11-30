Rajinikanth greets supporters after meeting with his party leaders

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth greeted supporters after a meeting with district secretaries of his party Rajini Makkal Mandram at Raghavendra Hall in the city on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth left his residence in Chennai to hold a meeting with the district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram at Raghavendra hall.

In July, Karate Thiagarajan, former Deputy Mayor of Chennai and close aide of Rajinikanth, had revealed that the actor will launch his party in November, this year.

Speaking to ANI, Karate had said, “Superstar Rajinikanth said on March 12, that he will launch his party. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was unable to launch his party in August, based on my confirmed source he will launch the party in November.”

Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021.

