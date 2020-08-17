Rajinikanth ‘happy’ to hear SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health is improving

Chennai, Aug 17 : Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday wished playback icon SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery in a social media post. The veteran singer is hospitalised after testing Covid-19.

“For more than 50 years, in various Indian languages, SPB sir has entertained crores and crores of people with his voice. He has been affected with Corona and is getting treatment. Knowing that he has crossed the danger zone makes me happy. However, he is still under the treatment. I pray to God that he is cured as soon as possible,” Rajinikanth said in a video he posted on Twitter.

“Get well soon dear Balu sir,” the veteran actor captioned the video.

A few days ago, MGM Healthcare issued a statement about the health condition of the singer. The statement said the singer is on life support.

Now, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan has shared an update stating the singer’s condition is better.

“Dad was shifted from the 3rd floor ICU to an exclusive ICU on the 6th floor. The pleasant news is there is some mobility. He is moving around a little bit and signed thumbs up to the doctors and is able to recognise them. He is still on life support. He is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back,” SP Charan informed fans in a video message.

