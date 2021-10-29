Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday was admitted to a private hospital in here for a routine check up.

According to his publicist, the actor has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital, Chennai for routine checkup on Thursday evening.

The actor’s wife Latha Rajinikanth told a Tamil news channel that the 70-year-old veteran actor was admitted for a day for routine checkup.

On Thursday, the actor who was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recently tweeted that he had watched his yet to be released movie Annatthe with his grandson on Wednesday.