menu
search
2 Mar 2020, Mon Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Rajinikanth promises to do his best for peace in India

Posted by Qayam Updated: March 02, 2020, 3:00 pm IST
Rajinikanth promises to do his best for peace in India

Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has said that he would do whatever possible within his capacity to bring peace in the country.

In a tweet late Sunday, Rajinikanth said he was happy to meet the officials of Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai (TNJUS) and hear their views.

“I second their views that love, unity and peace should be the main goal of a country,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, TNJUS members met Rajinikanth and apprised him of issues related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

According to K.M. Baqavi, TNJUS President, Rajinikanth assured the delegation that he would do the needful.

Source: IANS
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved