Rajinikanth turns 70: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Rahman shower wishes

Chennai, Dec 12 : Superstar Rajinikanth turned 70 on Saturday, and film industry colleagues including Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman, Mohanlal and Mahesh Babu showered him with birthday wishes.

Many colleagues as well as fans also honoured him with a common display picture highlighting his popular on-screens avatars.

Here’s what celebrities tweeted:

Chiranjeevi: “Dearest Friend @rajinikanth Happy 70th Birthday & Wish you a wonderful life ahead.Wish you All Success in ur endeavor in politics.U have won millions of hearts through Ur unique style & I trust U will also tread Ur unique path in serving those millions! Stay Blessed!Lots of love!”

AR Rahman: “Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans. Wishing you a great birthday and good health! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.”

Mahesh Babu: “Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir! May you continue to inspire millions and redefine style in cinema. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace always!”

Mohanlal: “Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth.”

Dulquer Salmaan: “An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honored to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday CDP #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.”

Keerthy Suresh: “So excited and honoured to share the CDP of the living legend, @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you an advance Happy Birthday. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.”

Shatrughan Sinha: “Warm & loving birthday wishes for a very dear old friend @rajinikanth… ‘birds of a feather flock together’. It was a great gesture on his part to have called me his Guru, in my most popular and talked about biography ‘Anything but Khamosh’. I’m very touched, but on a lighternote, I will say if I am his Guru, then he has become the real ‘Guru Ghantal’. God Bless! The most popular superstar especially down South in particular and in Indian cinema in general has now taken the bold and beautiful decision to enter politics, better late than never. Hope, wish and pray that he lives up to the expectations of the people with his earnest sincerity, fairness and strong will. Lots of love to his wife, the real backbone, Latha and his family. Heartiest Congrats to him. Long live Rajinikanth! Regards to his fans, followers & supporters.”

Ramya Krishnan: “Happy birthday to my ever favorite #Padayappa @rajinikanth from your one and only #nilambari #HBDRajiniKanth.”

Suniel Shetty: “He has surely been the biggest inspiration for me and many others. Happiest Birthday to Rajini Sir!”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.